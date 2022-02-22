U.S. says at U.N. Russia's order to deploy 'peacekeepers' in eastern Ukraine is 'nonsense'
Russia's order to deploy 'peacekeepers' in eastern Ukraine is 'nonsense', Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday, adding that Moscow's recognition of the breakaway eastern regions were part of its attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Greenfield said the consequences of Russia's actions will be dire across Ukraine, Europe and worldwide and that the humanitarian toll will expand significantly if Moscow invaded further.
