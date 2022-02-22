Left Menu

U.S. says at U.N. Russia's order to deploy 'peacekeepers' in eastern Ukraine is 'nonsense'

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 07:55 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 07:55 IST
U.S. says at U.N. Russia's order to deploy 'peacekeepers' in eastern Ukraine is 'nonsense'

Russia's order to deploy 'peacekeepers' in eastern Ukraine is 'nonsense', Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Monday, adding that Moscow's recognition of the breakaway eastern regions were part of its attempt to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting on Ukraine, Greenfield said the consequences of Russia's actions will be dire across Ukraine, Europe and worldwide and that the humanitarian toll will expand significantly if Moscow invaded further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022