New update lands on Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro

The Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro are receiving a new firmware update that brings along a couple of improvements to both devices. The latest update, which comes with firmware version 30.41.69.152, enhances privacy protection and optimizes the Gallery app as well as vibration when taking long screenshots.

Below are the release notes for the latest Zenfone 7 series update (Via):

Enhanced privacy protection Optimized the vibration when taking long screenshots Optimized Gallery APP

As per a post on the Asus ZenTalk forums, the update is rolling out to the units bearing the model number ZS671KS (ZenFone 7 Pro) and ZS670KS (ZenFone 7). As always, the OTA is rolling out in batches and may take some days to reach all units.

You may go to the phone Settings > System > System updates to manually check if there is new firmware available.

Asus Zenfone 7/7 Pro: Specifications

Both Asus Zenfone 7 and Zenfone 7 Pro come with a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the vanilla model has Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 octa-core processor while the Pro variant features the Snapdragon 865+ Mobile Platform.

Both models house a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main sensor, followed by a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 113-degree field-of-view (FOV) and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The rear camera supports up to 8K video shooting at 30fps.

The Zenfone 7 series is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and you get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. The series is scheduled to receive the Android 12 update in the first half of 2022.