Separatists in east Ukraine accuse Kyiv over blast that killed three people - Ifax

A Russian-backed separatist official in eastern Ukraine accused Ukrainian saboteurs on Tuesday of detonating a mine on a road in the breakaway region that killed three civilians, Interfax news agency reported.

The separatist official did not provide evidence and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has repeatedly denied similar allegations and accused the separatists and Russia of deliberately circulating fakes.

