Role of Technology & Partnerships in Augmenting Training & Education of Surgeons

India presents a diverse healthcare diaspora. On one side, there are the best of super-specialty hospitals which offer a plethora of latest technologies to diagnose and treat patients which are managed by a highly skilled medical fraternity. On the other hand, there are significant unmet healthcare needs, diverse disease profiles, a lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure in remote towns, and a shortage of skilled surgeons. Even in large cities doctors and surgeons outside the large hospitals have not been trained in advancements in Medical Technologies.

The current market size of the medical devices industry in India is estimated to be nearly $11 bn. It is expected to reach $50 bn by 2025.1 Medical technology has a critical part in improving access to quality healthcare by allowing healthcare professionals (HCPs) to extend their reach beyond the physical proximity of their facilities. Through digital consultation, telemedicine, and remote monitoring, now patients feel more empowered as technology stretches its arms far and wide to improve last-mile access and provide real-time solutions to issues. The involvement of surgeons, nursing staff, medical assistants, and hospital administration plays a crucial role in delivering quality care. That is where constant upskilling and training are essential.

The outlook should go beyond traditional training on products and procedures and take an integrated care approach allowing doctors to think about pre- and post-procedure aspects. And given the rapid advancements in MedTech, there are always newer approaches to assessing and treating a disease every few years. Hence, immersive training experiences coupled with remote case observations using augmented reality and virtual reality platforms can make the experience very personalized for surgeons. MedTech companies and hospitals' collective efforts will create more value and positively impact outcomes that matter to patients.

Medtronic India conducts a wide range of clinical education and training programs for healthcare professionals to address barriers of awareness and access by promoting therapy training and new implanter development. Apart from two of our training centers, last year, Medtronic India joined hands with two organizations to advance local healthcare goals.

Our partnership with the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) was for a new surgical skill lab in Kashmir to train young budding surgeons on the nuances of minimally invasive surgeries. The surgeons won't have to leave Kashmir for this training which would add value to health systems across J&K to address prevalent capacity and awareness barriers and increase patient access to various innovative therapies in the future.

The other collaboration that we announced last year was with the Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI) to provide equipment for the training center to enable training for surgeons and enhance their skill set. The labs are equipped with world-class infrastructure for advanced laparoscopic training and simulation-based activities to enhance the learning experience. The training module will include: • Hands-on lab experience.

• One-to-one interactions.

• Live demonstrations.

• Video-based education.

• Interactive lectures from experienced faculties.

Through these partnerships, Medtronic aims to improve training and education of young surgeons giving them greater ownership and engagement in their ongoing professional development. Driven by our bold ambition to be the leading healthcare technology company, we ensure that we put patients at the center of everything we do. And we're going beyond devices to help technology serve more people in more ways than ever before.

This article is written by Mr. Prashant Krishnan, Sr. Director- Surgical, Patient Monitoring & ENT, Medtronic India.

References- 1 https://www.investindia.gov.in/sector/medical-devices

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)