Samvardhana Motherson signs MoU with Paris-based firm for lighting solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:11 IST
Samvardhana Motherson Automotive Systems Group BV, a part of Motherson Group, on Tuesday said it has inked an MoU with Paris-based Valeo for lighting solutions.

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Valeo's innovative lighting systems will be integrated with Motherson's new cabin interior modules and surfaces.

Instrument panels, door panels, center consoles and other interior trims will be completely redesigned using these new technologies.

Motherson Group Chairman Vivek Chaand Sehgal in a statement said the collaboration combines the company's modules and polymer products expertise with Valeo's extensive technology experience to offer class-leading interior integrated lighting solutions to the consumers.

Maurizio Martinelli, President of Visibility Systems Business Group, Valeo Group, said:''Our partnership with Motherson is a concrete illustration of Valeo's DNA: developing innovations that make mobility smarter and safer, to provide both drivers and passengers a state-of-the-art travelling experience.'' As of December 31, 2020, Valeo had 187 plants, 20 research centres, 43 development centres and 15 distribution platforms, and employed 1,10,300 people in 33 countries worldwide.

