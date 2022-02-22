Left Menu

Nokia's new solution helps operators manage 5G network complexity with ML

According to Nokia customer trials, the Intelligent RAN Operations solution improves operational efficiency by up to 80 percent and reduces base station energy consumption by up to 15 percent without compromising end-user experience

Nokia on Tuesday launched a new Intelligent RAN Operations solution to help mobile operators manage the increasing complexity of 5G networks through machine learning (ML) and enable them to boost network quality, efficiency, and the subscriber experience.

The solution implements several machine learning functionalities that help operators manage network density and complexity. By automating routine network management tasks, the solution helps save time and eliminates human error.

Nokia's Intelligent RAN Operations helps operators deliver 5G services to their customers in the most efficient and effective way possible. Through intelligent machine learning, it boosts network performance, quality, and the subscriber experience whilst reducing power consumption and operational costs.

Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia

Nokia claims that operators trialling the solution have seen 70 percent fewer issues to resolve, reducing team workloads and helping ensure consistent network quality.

"To optimize operational, capital, and energy efficiency in the 5G era requires a paradigm shift. Manual configuration of the thousands of parameters available in network nodes, a ten-fold increase on 4G, is no longer feasible. Operators need automated solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to augment and relieve human intelligence which can then be brought to bear on the manifold RAN operational challenges that computers are not yet able to solve," says James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst at Omdia.

