Sekel Tech Expands Into the UK, EMEA Markets With Upcoming Launch Plans for Its Hyperlocal Dynamic Engagement Commerce Platform

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Bengaluru-based Sekel Tech. Pvt. Ltd. has expanded its footprint into the UK and EMEA markets with a clear vision to replicate the success of its world-leading Hyperlocal Dynamic Engagement Commerce SaaS platform, as seen in India and across Asia. Hyperlocal activity, marketing, and engagement have quickly emerged as a major business imperative across the world, especially in geographies such as the UK and EMEA region. The UK alone has recorded a 39% increase in hyperlocal food deliveries over the last three years with rapid evolution in digital logistics tools and technology making this possible. Globally, the hyperlocal services market size is estimated to more than double in size to reach 3643 billion USD by 2027 registering a CAGR of 17.9% from 2021.

In order to address these markets and the huge potential the growth in Hyperlocal services presents, Sekel Tech has set up a fully-owned subsidiary servicing the UK and EMEA with an office in Milton Keynes and plans to expand into a London office. It plans to rapidly scale up and grow the market share for its Hyperlocal platform offering a transparent attributional model for online impact on offline sales. Sekel has set aside £3 million for significant expansion in the UK and EMEA regions over the next 2 years, with aggressive growth plans for both its expansion in the territory and associated Platform Roadmap. Through its subsidiary, Sekel will be helping in-region global brands win organically across search socially and locally, by distributing and engaging through relevant contextual and personalised content that helps consumers make seamless, informed, and efficient buying decisions.

Sekel’s aggressive growth plan is based on analysis that the UK and EMEA regions are primed for digital retail disruption, the markets are digitally aware and growing rapidly and organisations are looking to mitigate the business risk of losing their own customers' first-party data to aggregators and BIG technology.

Being an AI-powered platform, Sekel is building a team of hi-end AI and data engineers to underpin its R&D and Product management activity and growth in the UK. The company is already in talks with relevant senior management to spearhead these growth plans. For the second half of 2022, Sekel has also earmarked expansion plans for the US and Singapore regions. The company hopes to open its office in New York by July 2022 to oversee the planned US operations and in Paris and Singapore later in the year. “Since migrating to Sekel Version 2.0 we have really focused on and accelerated our global growth plans. The UK is the best possible market for digital retail and being a bootstrapped and profitable SaaS Platform company, we felt the need to have our own offices and teams in place to cater to our customers here. We are looking at growing organically and having a presence in target markets always works better for engaging with enterprise SaaS. It also allows us to understand the need of the market and local nuances,” said Mr. Rakesh Raghuvanshi, Founder and CEO - Sekel Tech.

