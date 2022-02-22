Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:22 IST
Wipro Ventures invests in vFunction
Wipro logo Image Credit: ANI
Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of IT services major Wipro, has invested in US-based startup, vFunction, according to a statement.

Alongside, Wipro Ltd has formed a joint go-to market partnership with vFunction, which has developed a scalable, AI (Artificial Intelligence) based technology platform for modernising Java applications and accelerating migration to the cloud.

''The partnership will strengthen Wipro FullStride Cloud Services' position as a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and help advance Wipro's commitment to accelerating cloud innovation for clients,'' the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

In conjunction with this partnership, Wipro Ventures announced that it has invested in vFunction's funding round to deepen the strategic partnership.

The company did not divulge the quantum of investment made.

''We are proud to partner with vFunction to enhance our cloud offerings and provide clients with additional capabilities in a critical sector,'' Ramachandran Padmanabhan, Vice President of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services said.

Wipro is investing over USD 1 billion in the next three years to build out the capabilities of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, and is committed to working with partners and other industry leaders to deliver a cloud ecosystem that meets clients' needs, Padmanabhan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

