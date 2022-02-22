QUOTES-Reaction to German decision to halt Nord Stream 2 approval

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline designed to boost Russian gas supply to Germany, as European countries weigh sanctions and other steps against Moscow. Following are reactions to the decision.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION "Nord Stream 2 is not yet functioning, is not supplying energy to Europe. It's not a different source of energy, it's a different pipeline for an existing supplier... There's no change in the current situation."

NIKOLAY SHULGINOV, RUSSIAN ENERGY MINISTER Russian energy minister Nikolay Shulginov said Europe would not be able to replace the large volumes of Russian natural gas with liquefied natural gas from other countries.

THORSTEN BENNER, GLOBAL PUBLIC POLICY INSTITUTE (VIA TWITTER) "That Scholz stops NS2 as part of first wave of sanctions is smart public diplomacy move by Germany. Should give those pause who've incessantly implied Scholz not aligned with EU & US. They can now focus on whether stopping NS2 makes Putin tremble with fear as much as they've claimed."

MARCEL DIRSUS, NON-RESIDENT FELLOW AT THE INSTITUTE FOR SECURITY POLICY AT KIEL UNIVERSITY (VIA TWITTER) "This a huge change for German foreign policy with massive implications for energy security and Berlin's broader position towards Moscow. It suggests that Germany is actually serious about imposing tough costs on Russia. Big day."

LEON IZBICKI, GAS ANALYST AT ENERGY ASPECTS "We believe that Russia will meet contractual delivery obligations to Europe, which we peg at around 142 bcm (billion cubic metres) but will not send volumes in excess of these.

"However, there still is a widely held belief in the market that Nord Stream 2's certification would lead to incremental flows from Russia. "Since certification of NS2 was only likely to take place in Q4-22 at the earliest, the announcement is impacting prices further along the curve more so than on the near curve."

TIMM KEHLER, HEAD OF ZUKUNFT GAS (WHICH REPRESENTS 136 ENERGY FIRMS) "We are watching the current situation with great concern. We have so far not heard from our members that Russia is not meeting its contractual commitments.

"We regret the halt to the certification process of Nord Stream 2. The pipeline contributes to plugging the growing import gap in Europe. This gap can be filled only partially and at higher costs through new LNG terminals." GAS MARKET REACTION

Prices rose on European markets, especially for gas delivery for later this year and into 2023. The Dutch Q4 2022 price traded at 79.65 euros/MWh - up almost 12% from Monday.

The winter 2023 contract rose 13.8% to 51.88 euros/MWh.

