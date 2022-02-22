Data is new gold, bringing it in public domain will help start-ups, entrepreneurs: Giriraj Singh

Data is the new gold and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all departments to put their data in public domain to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship in the country, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said on Tuesday.

He was referring to non-personal data that has no privacy and secrecy issues. The rural development minister on Thursday also launched the rural connectivity geographic information system (GIS) data in the public domain. The data has been gathered through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Under this scheme from 2009 to 2014, 1.88 lakh kilometres of roads have been constructed and in the last six years, about three lakh kilometres of roads have been constructed, Singh said.

The NRIDA, which the nodal implementation agency of the PMGSY, signed up three GIS firms and collaborated with Gati Shakti for releasing the data. Gati Shakti is a national master plan and digital platform to plan and execute infrastructure projects to reduce logistics costs and enhance infrastructure. Talking about providing data in the public domain, Singh said,'' Data is the new gold and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has instructed all departments to bring their data on public platforms. Bringing data in public domain will help new startups and innovation.'' Secretary in the Department of Rural Development, Nagendra Nath Sinha said the data, which has been brought in the public domain, is not related to individuals. It is data about rural habitations and their connectivity based on the rural roads scheme PMGSY, he said.

As part of the implementation of PMGSY, GIS data for more than eight lakh rural facilities as points, one million habitations and 25 lakh kilometres of rural roads has been collected and digitised. The collected rural connectivity GIS data will be available to the public. The PMGSY was launched in 2000 with an objective to provide all-weather road connectivity to eligible unconnected habitations throughout the nation. Since the inception of the rural roads scheme, 7.83 lakh kilometres of roads have been sanctioned and 6.90 lakh kilometres have been constructed at an expenditure of Rs 2.69 lakh crores.

