Left Menu

Hasura raises USD 100 mn in funding round; enters 'unicorn' club

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:34 IST
Hasura raises USD 100 mn in funding round; enters 'unicorn' club
  • Country:
  • India

Hasura on Tuesday announced that it has secured USD 100 million in funding round led by Greenoaks with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures.

The round `Series C' brings the total capital raised by Hasura to USD 136.5 million and the company's valuation to USD 1 billion, placing it in the 'unicorn' league.

A company with a valuation of over a billion US dollar is called unicorn. Hasura plans to use the funding to accelerate research and development and expand go-to-market activities globally for the company's `GraphQL Engine'.

Hasura has been downloaded more than 400 million times and has earned more than 25,000 `GitHub' stars since its introduction in 2018, it said in a statement.

It is designed to make web application development faster by eliminating bottlenecks to data access for frontend and fullstack developers.

Hasura's range of data access solutions helps organisations speed up product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs.

`GraphQL' is an open-source data query and manipulation language for APIs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022