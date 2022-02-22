U.S. says Russia's latest moves are start of a new Ukraine invasion
Russia's recognition of two separatist regions of Ukraine and its decision to send troops are the start of a new invasion and put the world on the verge of "a dark and dangerous era", U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday.
"Make no mistake: Yesterday's actions are the beginning of the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine," she said in a statement to an extraordinary meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's participating states, adding: "We are on the precipice of a dark and dangerous era."
