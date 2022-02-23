Left Menu

Several persons freed from the Amsterdam Apple store where people are held hostage

Several persons have been able to leave an Apple store located on a central square in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun has taken one or more people hostage, the Dutch police said in Tuesday.

Several persons have been able to leave an Apple store located on a central square in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun has taken one or more people hostage, the Dutch police said in Tuesday. In a tweet, the Amsterdam police added it didn't want to elaborate for now on the situation in and around the store.

Police cleared the square and asked neighbors to remain inside and not come outside to watch. The Apple store is located at one end of the upscale Leidseplein, a square at the south side of Amsterdam's centre.

Images circulating on social media show a man in camouflage pants and a black hoodie brandishing what looks like a gun holding another man hostage inside the Apple store.

