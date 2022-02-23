Dutch police end hostage situation in Apple store in Amsterdam
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-02-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 03:18 IST
Dutch police on Tuesday evening said it had ended a hostage situation in an Apple flagship store in Amsterdam, where a man with a gun held one or more people for hours.
Police said the hostage taker was being held at gunpoint on the street outside the Apple store at the central Leidseplein square.
