Left Menu

Upgrade capacity on rural broadband networks unveiled

“By the end of 2024 around 47,000 rural households and businesses should experience faster internet speeds and better reception than they do right now,” David Clark said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 23-02-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 09:57 IST
Upgrade capacity on rural broadband networks unveiled
At the completion of all current connectivity initiatives in 2024, 99.8 percent of New Zealanders will have seen an improvement to their broadband services.  Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

A major effort to upgrade capacity on congested rural broadband networks has been unveiled by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, David Clark.

The Rural Capacity Upgrade will see existing cell towers upgraded and new towers built in rural areas experiencing poor performance, as well as fibre, additional VDSL coverage and other wireless technology deployed in congested areas.

"By the end of 2024 around 47,000 rural households and businesses should experience faster internet speeds and better reception than they do right now," David Clark said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us reliable internet is critical to being able to work, learn and socialise from our homes. Having been through lockdowns, it's clear some rural networks had real trouble adapting to the extra usage."

As part of the initiative, 13 private sector contractors have signed contracts with Crown Infrastructure Partners to carry out the work. The programme will be funded with the $47 million from the Government's COVID Response and Recovery Fund.

"Government's actions to protect lives and livelihoods throughout this pandemic has proven to be the best economic decision. However, today's announcement will further help us secure our economic recovery.

"With these upgrades, rural businesses will have the tools to be more innovative and productive. We can also improve health and safety for New Zealanders and their families through remote health consultations, facilitate remote learning and help maintain social and family connections.

"For those businesses, farms, marae, and households that aren't captured by current rural broadband initiatives, such as the Ultra-Fast Broadband programme, the initiative launched today will be of great benefit," David Clark said.

At the completion of all current connectivity initiatives in 2024, 99.8 percent of New Zealanders will have seen an improvement to their broadband services.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global
4
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022