Solvay reports higher than expected Q4 results

Belgian chemicals group Solvay reported higher than expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday and said 2021 profits reached record levels.

The company said on fourth-quarter core profit (EBITDA) was 572 million euros ($648.08 million), a 24% increase from the year-ago figure and higher than the average forecast in a company poll of 517 million. ($1 = 0.8826 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)