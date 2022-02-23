ideaForge partners with Savex Technologies to align distribution of its products and services across India

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ideaForge, a leading drone manufacturer, has announced a partnership with Savex Technology, India's largest ICT distributor, to distribute its best-in-class UAVs. Through Savex Technologies' distributor network ideaForge will be able to strengthen its presence in the Indian market. Savex currently distributes Information and Technology products and solutions in India.

Government's efforts and relaxed drone policies will benefit emerging sectors such as drones by bringing them to the forefront, increasing adoption, and accelerating India's growth. As the pioneer of India's drone industry, ideaForge is committed to contributing to the country's digital growth, and as part of that goal, it is constantly evolving its products and business model to assist in achieving those objectives. With Savex's extensive distribution network, ideaForge will be able to reach every corner of India with ease and serve its customer and partner base.

''We are very excited to work with Savex Technologies,'' said Vishal Saxena, VP Business, ideaForge. ''The collaboration with Savex to strengthen our distribution network is an important development for our company and the entire UAV ecosystem. We envisage UAV to follow the standard distribution frameworks as they go mainstream.'' Raunak Jagasia, Director Enterprise Business and Alliance at Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. said, ''We are Glad to collaborate with ideaForge (iF) a pioneer in the drone's space in India. Our partnership in the new area of business would enable us to address end to end solutions for an array of drone requirements in enterprise sectors to offer greater performance with higher reliability, supporting our mutual customers.'' As part of the collaboration, ideaForge products will be distributed in India by Savex. All necessary resources, support documents, and training to support product sales in accordance with the ideaForge plan will be provided to the Savex team. With ideaForge's best-in-class UAVs and Savex's seasoned team, rich distribution network, and skilled inventory planning model, both are excited to gain a competitive advantage and achieve their strategic goals.

About ideaForge: ideaForge (iF) is a pioneer in the drone's space in India. It leads the Indian market as the largest player in the domain with focus on Security & Surveillance and Mapping & Surveying. Its drones have flown over 200,000 missions and are utilized at the rate of an iF drone taking off every 6 mins or less. All the Indian Defence & Homeland Security Forces, several Govt. Departments and Industries use iF drones daily for either security or mapping.

Having built the entire tech stack by itself, iF is known for delivering autonomous drones that promise best-in-class performance and reliability. iF's drones are 'Built like a Bird, Tested like a Tank', to ensure that its systems can survive almost any terrain, altitude and weather conditions. Its innovative technology stack also bagged the Indian National Intellectual Property Award for 2020 for iF. For more information, visit www.ideaforge.co.in About Savex Established in 1986 and continuously evolving since then, Savex Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the largest Information and Communication Technology distributors in India. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company is having 107 sales offices, and 42 stock locations catering to over 12000 customers every month in over 750+ cities.

With over 35 years of experience in the Indian ICT Industry, Savex's core strength lies in the selection of the Best breed of Products and Solutions, a Seasoned Team with knowledge and expertise along with Cutting edge technology and rigorous process control. Savex focuses on Solution Selling and Security Services with strong Logistics and the ability to deliver in 700 cities in India and globally over 200 countries in local currency. Savex prides itself in its deep expertise and knowledge in cutting-edge technology and rigorous process control, as well as a strong MSP partner network. The company also holds a professional service arm, uniserved, which acts as an aggregator to deliver tech services. For more information, please visit www.savex.in and follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook PWR PWR, | Facebook PWR PWR

