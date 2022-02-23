UK's Truss says she thinks media watchdog looking at Russia Today TV channel
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Wednesday she thought the country's media regulator Ofcom would be looking at Russia's state-backed news channel Russia Today, which is broadcast in Britain.
"On the subject of Russia Today I am of the view that it broadcasts propaganda and fake news on a regular basis and is effectively an arm of the Russian state, and I'm sure Ofcom is looking at that," Truss told Times Radio when asked about RT and the Champions League final going ahead in Russia.
