Nokia launches new managed services to help CSPs realize biz outcomes

Nokia has introduced two new managed services offerings to help communication service providers (CSPs) to improve customer experiences and realize faster returns on their 5G investments.

The new services include:

Operations Transformation - for automated network operations in the cloud

It is a multi-year service with a focus on guiding CSPs to enhance the productivity and agility of their network operations through cloudification and automation.

Operations Intelligence - to drive improved customer experiences

This offering uses AI-driven analytics using massive datasets to precisely pinpoint issues, with the end goal of enabling CSPs to increase business outcomes like Net Promoter Scores (NPS) and returns on their 5G investments.

The new services are an evolution of Nokia's Managed Services offering for CSPs and Enterprises, using a catalogue of modular operations services to help increase business objectives, Nokia said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Nokia, both services follow a methodology where modular operations services focus on the biggest improvement areas. The method is designed to follow a CSP's unique digital transformation journey and deliver tangible results in an outcome-based business model, giving flexibility and control.

"We know that customer expectations have changed so our focus with these new services is to help CSPs realize business outcomes leveraging the intelligence in their networks. The methodology can follow our customers' unique digital transformation journey. In addition, the catalogue approach is another step in our strategy towards providing a complete Software as a service (SaaS) portfolio," says Friedrich Trawoeger, Senior Vice President, Cloud and Cognitive Services at Nokia.