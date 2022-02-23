Left Menu

Adani Enterprises divests stake in DC Development Hyderabad, NDCL

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 15:06 IST
Adani Enterprises divests stake in DC Development Hyderabad, NDCL
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Enterprises Ltd on Wednesday announced divestment of its entire stake in DC Development Hyderabad Pvt Ltd and Naida Data Center (NDCL) to AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd.

Consequently, DC Development Hyderabad and NDCL have ceased to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of the company, Adani Enterprises said in a filing to BSE.

''The company has divested its 100 per cent stake in DC Development Hyderabad Private Ltd and Naida Data Center Ltd, wholly owned subsidiary (WoS) companies on 22nd February, 2022 to AdaniConnex Private Limited,'' the filing said.

AdaniConnex is 50 per cent joint venture company of AEL with EdgeConneX Europe B.V.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
3
Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', says study

Brain of cosmonauts adapt to long-term space missions by getting 'rewired', ...

 France
4
Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A+ & NBA accreditations

Chandigarh University becomes India's first private university to bag NAAC A...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022