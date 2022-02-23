New IBM cybersecurity centers to help APAC organizations build cyber resiliency

IBM today announced new IBM Security Command Center, the first of its kind cybersecurity hub in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region to help organizations of all types face the growing threat of cyberattacks.

According to IBM's annual X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, Asia was the most targeted region for cyberattacks, representing 26% of attacks analysed by IBM in 2021. Asian organizations, particularly those in financial services and manufacturing, were the most-targeted industries in the region.

The IBM Security Command Center in Bengaluru leverages industry-leading audio and visual effects as well as live malware, ransomware and other real-world hacker tools to offer highly realistic, immersive training simulations. The cybersecurity hub can deliver customized experiences and workshops - including virtually - that are tailored to organizations' unique security requirements and objectives, leveraging the IBM Cyber Range Design consulting team.

"Preparing for a cyberattack is like fire-drill training. Everyone from executives through to contractors need to understand their own role in an emergency and reinforce the crucial response steps through practice. The new IBM Security Command Center is the first in Asia Pacific enabled to train the entire business in the art of response to a cyberattack event, further enhanced by the real-time experience of our security experts based in the adjoining global Security Operations Center," says Chris Hockings, IBM Security CTO for Asia Pacific.

IBM's latest multi-million dollar investment also includes a new Security Operations Center (SOC) to offer Managed Security Services (MSS) to clients around the world. It is the second IBM SOC in Bengaluru and is part of the company's vast global network of SOCs, which serve more than 2,000 clients around the world.

IBM's new facilities in India will help organizations address the most pressing need of the hour - to accelerate their security strategies and align business priorities with a security-first approach.