Ashwini Vaishnaw to release National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing

To cater next-generation digital manufacturing and mitigate immediate disabilities of local industries, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics & Information Technology, Communications & Railways, will release "National Strategy on Additive Manufacturing" tomorrow. Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology and Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Departments of Industry & Commerce and Information Technology, Telangana Government, besides the senior officials from MeitY will attend the event.

The event may be watched live tomorrow, 6:00PM onwards on- https://www.youtube.com/DigitalIndiaofficial .

Additive Manufacturing (AM) has immense potential to revolutionize India's manufacturing and industrial production landscape through digital processes, communication, imaging, architecture and engineering. With the release of the Strategy by Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, Innovation and R&D ecosystem will be encouraged in PPP mode to transform existing research knowledgebase to develop Additive Manufacturing (AM) grade materials, 3D printer machines, and printed indigenous products for vast domestic and international market in various sectors including electronics, photonics, medical device, agro and food processing etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)