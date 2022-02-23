Retention Cloud Leader CleverTap Recognized in The Best Software Companies List by G2

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Mountain View, California, United States – Business Wire India CleverTap, the world’s leading retention cloud, today announced it has been recognized in the Best Software Companies list by G2. Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. From comparing features to pricing, G2 serves as a single and highly reliable resource that companies rely on when looking for effective software and unbiased (and uncensored) opinion of the tools they intend to use. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users. “It’s an honor to be part of this prestigious list, and we celebrate this moment by thanking our customers and partners who have consistently believed in us,” says Anand Jain, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, CleverTap. “We have exciting things lined up for 2022 and beyond as we continue to enhance our features and capabilities around experimentation and Individualization, providing our customers with ways to better engage with their users.” For example, Jain says, CleverTap is gearing up to launch Direct Call, an industry-first in-app voice capability for trusted and contextual communication. Godard Abel, G2 co-founder and CEO, says: “Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.” The award is just one in a string of recent accolades recognizing CleverTap’s technology prowess and capabilities. The company has also been recently awarded multiple leader badges by G2 (Winter 2022) across Mobile Marketing, Mobile Analytics, Mobile App Optimization, and Push Notifications categories. Built for speed, security, and scale, CleverTap helped customers send over one trillion messages and create about nine million campaigns last year. More than 10,000 apps across industries and geographies use CleverTap to engage with their customers over 1.5 billion devices. To learn more, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology.

About CleverTap CleverTap is the modern, integrated, retention cloud that empowers digital consumer brands to increase customer retention and lifetime value. For brands that understand and value user retention, CleverTap drives context and individualization with the help of a unified and deep data layer, AI/ML powered insights and automation. Customers around the world representing over 10,000 apps, including Vodafone Idea, SonyLIV, Daimler, Gojek, Carousell, and Premier League, trust CleverTap to achieve their retention and engagement goals, growing their long term revenue. Backed by leading venture capital firms including Sequoia India, Tiger Global Management, and Accel, the company is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in Mumbai, Singapore, and Dubai. For more information, visit clevertap.com or follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About G2 G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

