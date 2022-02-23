Left Menu

Russia's RT says UK is meddling in media regulator

"RT's operational and editorial independence from all governments is legally protected and always has been," Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor in chief, told Reuters. Belkina said that despite political pressure, the British media regulator, known as Ofcom, had not found any breaches of the Broadcasting Code by RT in the past 4 years.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
Russia's RT television channel said on Wednesday that British ministers were undermining the supposed independence of the media regulator by asking for a review of the broadcaster's licence. "RT's operational and editorial independence from all governments is legally protected and always has been," Anna Belkina, RT's deputy editor in chief, told Reuters.

Belkina said that despite political pressure, the British media regulator, known as Ofcom, had not found any breaches of the Broadcasting Code by RT in the past 4 years. "The UK culture minister is now clearly directly interfering in institutions touted as supposedly wholly free from political pressure and influence, exposing the British government's self-proclaimed commitment to such values as free speech and regulatory independence as nothing but a sham," Belkina said.

