U.S. will cut Russia off from tech, resources if Putin escalates -U.S. official
Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 18:41 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin can do a lot more damage in Ukraine and the United States is prepared to respond by withholding technology and resources if he does, deputy U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Wednesday.
"We're gonna cut him off from Western technology that's critical to advancing the military, cut him off from Western financial resources that will be critical for feeding his economy and also to enriching himself," Adeyemo said in an interview with CNBC.
