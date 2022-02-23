CCTV cameras to be made mandatory for major institutions in Rajasthan: Gehlot

Installing CCTV cameras will be made mandatory for major institutions and commercial establishments in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday.

While presenting the state Budget, Gehlot also announced that an action plan to link those cameras to Abhay Command Centers of the state police will also be made. Gehlot said the CCTV cameras linked with Abhay Command Centers will be increased to 30,000 from 10,000 now.

He announced setting up of Centre for Cyber Security to check cyber crime and to create awareness among people. Besides, he said cyber police stations will be opened in every district. The chief minister also announced the formation of Rajasthan Public Transport Authority for regular training of vehicle drivers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)