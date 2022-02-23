Public services to reprioritise R2.4 billion to modernise ICT

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced that general public services will, over the next three years, reprioritise R2.4 billion to modernise information and communication technology, as well as fund the shortfall in the allocation for the Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS).

A portion of the funds, said Treasury, will also facilitate the population census in 2022, and support membership contributions to multilateral development banks.

The pronouncements are contained in the 2022 Budget Review accompanying the Budget Speech the Minister delivered in Parliament on Wednesday.

In total, the general public services function is allocated R209 billion over the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The Budget Review says the function has reprioritised R345.3 million to National Treasury over the medium-term to pilot the implementation of the IFMS in National Treasury, the Department of Public Service and Administration (DPSA), and the Eastern Cape and Western Cape provincial treasuries.

"The current phase (phase 2B and 2C) of the IFMS involves implementing the e‐recruitment and budgeting modules. Full rollout of the IFMS to all national and provincial departments is planned for 2024/25," the review document says.

To reduce the public-service wage bill, the document states that the DPSA is reviewing personnel expenditure to inform the development of a remuneration policy framework.

"The spending review for the Department of Public Enterprises is ongoing and the outcome will be communicated in due course," the document reads.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)