Rajasthan govt launches work from home scheme for women

A separate space for women will be marked in hub as W-Hub.The chief minister announced to extend a scheme, under which pregnant women are given Rs 6,000 on the birth of the second child, to all districts of the state.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 21:28 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday proposed 'Work for Home – Job Work Scheme' for women in the state.

The scheme is for such women who can contribute to family income while working from home. Under the scheme, 20,000 women will be benefitted in the next year. The chief minister has allocated a budget of Rs 100 crore for this scheme.

Gehlot also announced Rajiv Gandhi Knowledge Service and Innovation Hubs in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota with an allocation of Rs 200 crore each. A separate space for women will be marked in hub as 'W-Hub'.

The chief minister announced to extend a scheme, under which pregnant women are given Rs 6,000 on the birth of the second child, to all districts of the state. The scheme was initially launched for Pratapgarh, Banswara, Udaipur, Dungarpur and Baran districts last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

