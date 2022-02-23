U.S. imposes sanctions on international network funding Yemen's Houthis

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a sprawling international network run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and a Houthi financier that funneled tens of millions of dollars to Yemen’s Houthi movement, the U.S. Treasury said.

The funds were used to support Houthi attacks, the Treasury said in a statement.

