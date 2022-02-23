Gabrielle Union launches LinkedIn content series

Left Menu

Actor Gabrielle Union is teaming up with LinkedIn to launch a content series that will focus on uplifting Black and other underrepresented entrepreneurs.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 22:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Gabrielle Union is teaming up with LinkedIn to launch a content series that will focus on uplifting Black and other underrepresented entrepreneurs. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will work on uplifting entrepreneurs through the exploration of topics like gender equity and mental health in the workplace.

The three-month series, called 'Getting Real With Gabrielle Union', will include videos and posts on Union's LinkedIn profile, with the first intro post released on Tuesday and the first video arriving in early March. The series is part of LinkedIn's ongoing #IAmProfessional campaign, which seeks to reevaluate what the word "professional" means in a modern context.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Union said that she got involved with the project at the beginning of the year and felt that the mission aligned with her own businesses, which are focused on "expanding and amplifying" the Black and brown communities. Union said, "I hope the takeaway is that a successful career isn't built around how your hair is styled, or if you have an accent, or if there's tattoos, or if you need different working hours to put your family first. There is not one way to be 'professional'."

The content series also arrives as LinkedIn has begun focusing more on creators on the platform. (ANI)

