Destructive malware circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers -ESET researchers

A newly discovered piece of destructive software found circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers, researchers at cybersecurity firm ESET said on Wednesday.

In a series of statements https://twitter.com/ESETresearch/status/1496581903205511181 posted to Twitter, the company said the data-wiping program had been "installed on hundreds of machines in the country," an attack it said had likely been in the works for the past couple of months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)