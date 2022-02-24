Left Menu

Destructive malware circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers -ESET researchers

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 02:30 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 02:30 IST
A newly discovered piece of destructive software found circulating in Ukraine has hit hundreds of computers, researchers at cybersecurity firm ESET said on Wednesday.

In a series of statements https://twitter.com/ESETresearch/status/1496581903205511181 posted to Twitter, the company said the data-wiping program had been "installed on hundreds of machines in the country," an attack it said had likely been in the works for the past couple of months.

