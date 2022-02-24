Google announces general availability of Workspace Migrate

Google on Wednesday announced the general availability of Workspace Migrate, a new first-party, on-premise product that helps admins assess and plan migration projects, and confidently migrate their users and large amounts of valuable content directly into Google Workspace.

Google Workspace Migrate is available for select Workspace Editions including Google Workspace Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Standard, Education Plus, and legacy G Suite Business customers.

With Google Workspace Migrate, you can:

Quickly scan source environments to help accurately plan for key project milestones and watch points.

Efficiently migrate valuable data from a variety of sources including Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft OneDrive, file shares, Box and more.

Easily identify project progress and health with detailed aggregate and granular logging functionality.

More specifically, Google Workspace Migrate supports migration from the following data sources

Microsoft Exchange 2010, 2013, 2016, and Microsoft 365.

Sharepoint: SharePoint 2010, 2013, 2016, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive for Business.

File shares: A Windows-accessible file share (for example, SMB or NFS).

Google Workspace

Box

According to Google, Workspace Migrate is especially beneficial for Google Workspace customers with a large number of seats, as it allows them to securely migrate large amounts of their organization's data and set up on-premises infrastructure. To prevent disruption to end-user productivity, it maintains a high level of fidelity for migrated content from supported sources.

Workspace Migrate will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Enterprise Essentials, Education Fundamentals, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as legacy G Suite Basic customer.