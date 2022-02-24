NASA's USD5 million challenge seeks innovative lunar power solutions

NASA has opened the second phase of "Watts on the Moon Challenge" seeking advanced technology that is well-positioned to progress toward flight readiness and future operation on the lunar surface.

Phase 1 of the challenge opened in September 2020 and seven winners were awarded a total of USD500,000 in May 2021. The challenge focused on the ideation of energy management, distribution, and storage solutions.

Phase 2 of the challenge will last approximately 30 months and NASA will offer up to USD4.5 million in prizes to design, build, and demonstrate a prototype that addresses technology gaps in power transmission and energy storage.

"Challenges like Watts on the Moon give us the chance to utilize the creativity of the industry, academia, and the public to power our return to the Moon. I look forward to seeing how their solutions may also have important applications here on Earth and help advance similar technologies for terrestrial application and commercialization," said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington.

Teams can register to compete on the second phase of Watts on the Moon Challenge site by 4 p.m. CDT on June 15, 2022. More information can be found here.

With Artemis missions, NASA plans to return to the Moon to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. This will require lunar surface systems that can deliver continuous, reliable power to support mining and construction, research activities, and human habitation.

The first uncrewed mission - called Artemis I - is on track for 2021 and Artemis II will fly with the crew in 2023.