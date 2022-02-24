Pixel 7 Pro leaks suggest it may keep Pixel 6's signature design

A set of new leaked 3D renders have offered a glimpse at what the Google Pixel 7 Pro might look like. As per The Verge, the upcoming device appears to share several similarities with its Pixel 6 predecessor, including the same prominent camera bar on the rear of the phone.

The three cameras on the back of the supposed Pixel 7 Pro look oddly large and may include a wide-angle camera, periscope telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide camera. On the front of the device, a hole-punch selfie camera sits at the top of its apparent OLED display. The device features the same curved edges as the Pixel 6 Pro. However, the Pixel 7 Pro is slightly shorter lengthwise and also a tiny bit wider and thicker at 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm (or 6.4 x 3 x 0.34in) as opposed to the Pixel 6 Pro's 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm (6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35in) size.

Based on these renders, it looks like Google isn't veering far from the design of the Pixel 6. Leaked renders of the more compact Pixel 6A were released in November, which Google appeared to confirm the name of in a Google-branded colouring book. There hasn't been any confirmation from Google on either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 6A -- the company likely won't release the Pixel 7 until the fall, while the Pixel 6A will probably arrive a bit earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)