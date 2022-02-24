Left Menu

Pixel 7 Pro leaks suggest it may keep Pixel 6's signature design

A set of new leaked 3D renders have offered a glimpse at what the Google Pixel 7 Pro might look like.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 13:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:19 IST
Pixel 7 Pro leaks suggest it may keep Pixel 6's signature design
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

A set of new leaked 3D renders have offered a glimpse at what the Google Pixel 7 Pro might look like. As per The Verge, the upcoming device appears to share several similarities with its Pixel 6 predecessor, including the same prominent camera bar on the rear of the phone.

The three cameras on the back of the supposed Pixel 7 Pro look oddly large and may include a wide-angle camera, periscope telephoto camera, and an ultra-wide camera. On the front of the device, a hole-punch selfie camera sits at the top of its apparent OLED display. The device features the same curved edges as the Pixel 6 Pro. However, the Pixel 7 Pro is slightly shorter lengthwise and also a tiny bit wider and thicker at 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm (or 6.4 x 3 x 0.34in) as opposed to the Pixel 6 Pro's 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm (6.45 x 2.99 x 0.35in) size.

Based on these renders, it looks like Google isn't veering far from the design of the Pixel 6. Leaked renders of the more compact Pixel 6A were released in November, which Google appeared to confirm the name of in a Google-branded colouring book. There hasn't been any confirmation from Google on either the Pixel 7 or Pixel 6A -- the company likely won't release the Pixel 7 until the fall, while the Pixel 6A will probably arrive a bit earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022