Left Menu

Ad group WPP posts 12.1% sales growth as clients spend on recovery

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies surpassed forecasts for its main net sales measurement and expanded its margins in 2021, while cost cuts boosted the balance sheet and enabled it to launch a new $1.1 billion buyback for 2022. Advertising holding companies such as WPP, Omnicom Publicis and IPG have been in the vanguard of a corporate pandemic recovery as clients use their data, creative skills and strategic advice to produce and place new ad campaigns.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:11 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 13:52 IST
Ad group WPP posts 12.1% sales growth as clients spend on recovery
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said client demand for campaigns to justify price rises and maintain their recovery from the pandemic would enable it to grow above historic levels and return more cash to investors. The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies surpassed forecasts for its main net sales measurement and expanded its margins in 2021, while cost cuts boosted the balance sheet and enabled it to launch a new $1.1 billion buyback for 2022.

Advertising holding companies such as WPP, Omnicom Publicis and IPG have been in the vanguard of a corporate pandemic recovery as clients use their data, creative skills and strategic advice to produce and place new ad campaigns. Additional non-communication work has also helped pull the ad sector out of a period of stagnation that pre-dated the pandemic, as clients increasingly use them to build e-commerce platforms or digitise their businesses.

For 2022, the group is also likely to benefit from the global rise in inflation, as clients need to spend on marketing to explain and back their price rises. It won $8.7 billion of net new billings in 2021, and has recently benefited from retaining or winning new work from the likes of Unilever, Google and Coca-Cola.

Chief Executive Mark Read, who replaced founder Martin Sorrell at the top of WPP in 2018 when the group was on a downward trajectory, said the highly cash-generative business was now outperforming peers and he entered 2022 with confidence. Analysts at Citi and Shore Capital described the results as strong but its shares, up 36% in the last year, were down 5% in a FTSE 100 down almost 3% after Russia invaded Ukraine.

WPP said its main net sales metric - like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs - had risen by 12.1% in 2021, compared to an upgraded October forecast of 11.5% to 12%, driven by demand in the United States, Britain and China. For 2022 it forecast growth of around 5%.

"We feel that the company is in a very strong position," Read told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022