BMW drives in all-electric MINI Cooper SE at Rs 47.2 lakh

German Luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday said it has launched the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE in India priced at Rs 47.2 lakh (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), all units of the first lot were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4 2021. MINI India will be delivering the cars to the pre-launch customers from March 2022, the automaker said. Bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March 2022, it added. ''Ten years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment. In line with our 'Digital First' strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop and was completely sold out during the pre-launch booking phase itself,'' BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said while launching the model. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling, he added. ''The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE will play a significant role in inspiring creative individuals and trendsetters to drive the silent revolution,'' Pawah said. With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. The model comes with various features like wireless charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, multifunctional instrument display, dynamic stability control, crash sensor, anti-lock braking system, cornering brake control, run-flat tyres and rear-view camera. MINI India sells products from nine dealerships across the country.

