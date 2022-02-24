BRIEF-Arcelormittal Says Working To Slow Down Production To Technical Minimum In Ukraine; Production Will Be Stopped At Underground Mines In Country

ArcelorMittal SA:

* ARCELORMITTAL SAYS WORKING TO SLOW DOWN PRODUCTION TO A TECHNICAL MINIMUM IN UKRAINE - TWEET

* ARCELORMITTAL SAYS PRODUCTION WILL BE STOPPED AT UNDERGROUND MINES IN UKRAINE- TWEET Further company coverage:

