NATO to hold summit on Friday to discuss Russian invasion of Ukraine
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:45 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO will convene a meeting of its 30 leaders on Friday to weigh its next steps after Russia began an invasion of Ukraine, diplomats said.
It was not immediately clear who would be present and who would join virtually. Many EU leaders will already be in Brussels for a European Union summit but that will not include NATO allies United States, Canada and Turkey.
Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- NATO
- Turkey
- Ukraine
- Russia
- a European Union
- United States
- Canada
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine