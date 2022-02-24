Left Menu

Kremlin says it's impossible to shut off Russia behind an iron curtain

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:47 IST
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday it was impossible to shut Russia off behind an iron curtain and that it needed Ukraine to become a neutral country where offensive weapons were not deployed.

When asked to assess the risk of Russia being put behind an iron curtain due to its actions in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"It's simply impossible to cut off a country like Russia with an iron curtain."

