UK says working to maximise resilience to Russian cyber attacks

Britain is working to maximise its resilience to possible cyber attacks from Russia and will meet any such action with a robust response, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday.

"As we monitor developments, we will be especially mindful of the potential for cyber attacks and disinformation emanating from Russia," Patel said on Twitter. "Be in no doubt there is work ongoing across government 24/7 to maximise our resilience to any such attacks, which would be met with a suitably robust response."

