UK says working to maximise resilience to Russian cyber attacks
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:54 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain is working to maximise its resilience to possible cyber attacks from Russia and will meet any such action with a robust response, interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday.
"As we monitor developments, we will be especially mindful of the potential for cyber attacks and disinformation emanating from Russia," Patel said on Twitter. "Be in no doubt there is work ongoing across government 24/7 to maximise our resilience to any such attacks, which would be met with a suitably robust response."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Priti Patel
- Russia
- Britain
- Patel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
CSTO ready to consider India's partner status appeal: Russian Diplomat