Russia's VTB asks corporate clients to stay away from forex transactions, Ifax says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:56 IST
Russian state bank VTB, the country's second biggest bank, Russia's no.2 bank, asked its corporate clients to refrain from transactions in U.S. dollars and euros to 'minimize risks given current situation', Interfax reported on Thursday.
In a letter sent by VTB to clients, the bank said that for now, all services were available and operating as usual, adding that the lender had preparations in place to continue working as usual, Interfax said.
