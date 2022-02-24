Left Menu

Europe launches Airbus-led military drone programme

A European arms procurement agency representing France, Germany, Spain and Italy signed a long-awaited contract with Airbus for the development of a new European military drone, Airbus said on Thursday. Airbus represents Germany and Spain, with Dassault Aviation involved for France and Leonardo for Italy.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-02-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 19:08 IST
Europe launches Airbus-led military drone programme
A European arms procurement agency representing France, Germany, Spain and Italy signed a long-awaited contract with Airbus for the development of a new European military drone, Airbus said on Thursday. The contract with procurement agency OCCAR includes the development and manufacturing of 20 Medium Altitude, Long Endurance systems and 5 years of initial in-service support.

Eurodrone will generate more than 7,000 high-tech jobs and strengthen European industrial sovereignty, Mike Schoellhorn, CEO of Airbus Defence and Space, said in a statement following a signing that coincided with the outbreak of conflict in Ukraine after lengthy delays in negotiations. Airbus represents Germany and Spain, with Dassault Aviation involved for France and Leonardo for Italy.

