Wipro announces over 500 technology jobs in Brazil

IT major Wipro Ltd on Thursday announced over 500 technology jobs in Brazil in the next fiscal year, to support growth in delivering cloud solutions to clients. The company will be hiring throughout Brazil, for a slew of roles ranging from IT and engineering to consulting, business development and operations.

Announcing its plans to hire over 500 new professionals over the next fiscal year, Wipro, in a statement, said its hiring goals are reflective of the company's strong growth in the Brazilian market driven by the `human cloud concept', which helps organisations attract new talent and foster growth in a hybrid work environment.

''As we continue our growth and serve some of the most prominent firms in Brazil, we look forward to welcoming our new cohort of colleagues to join us on this exciting journey,” Douglas Silva, Vice President and Country Head, Brazil, Wipro said.

The company will be hiring throughout Brazil, especially in the Northeast region—mainly the capitals Recife, Fortaleza, as well as in Natal - Curitiba, Brasília, and cities in the countryside of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro states, among other locations.

Wipro last year announced that it is planning to invest USD 1 billion in cloud technologies over the next three years and created Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to bring together the complete portfolio of cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent to orchestrate the cloud journey for clients. ''To support these investments and its growth objectives, Wipro is also looking to train and certify 800 plus professionals in cloud solutions over the next 12 months in Brazil,'' the statement said.

