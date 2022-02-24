Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles over 3% at open as Russia invades Ukraine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 20:05 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq tumbles over 3% at open as Russia invades Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Nasdaq Composite index tumbled at the open on Thursday, dropping more than 20% from its record closing high in November last year and on track to confirm a bear market, after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 301.43 points, or 0.91%, at the open to 32,830.33, falling more than 10% from its all-time closing peak on Jan. 4 and on pace to confirm a correction. The S&P 500 opened lower by 69.73 points, or 1.65%, at 4,155.77, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 449.61 points, or 3.45%, to 12,587.88 at the opening bell.

A correction and a bear market is confirmed when an index closes down 10% and 20% or more, respectively, from its record closing level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

