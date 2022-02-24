Fed is closely watching situation in Ukraine, Bostic says
The Federal Reserve is closely watching the situation in Ukraine for any economic or financial impacts on the United States, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.
"Events today in the Ukraine are on all of our minds. We'll be watching this closely here in Atlanta and across the Federal Reserve system to assess the economic and financial impacts," Bostic said during a virtual event hosted by the Atlanta Fed.
