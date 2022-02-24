Fed's Bostic open to four or more hikes this year if high inflation persists

The Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates four or more times this year if high inflation persists, Atlanta Federal Reserve bank President Raphael Bostic said on Thursday.

"I am really open to adjusting this as we get more clarity on how the economy is evolving...the data may come in perhaps more pessimistic in terms of how well we are doing on inflation and if it does I'm going to move my view, maybe 4 (hikes), and depending on how things go it may be more than that," Bostic said during a virtual event hosted by the Atlanta Fed.

