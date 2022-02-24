OSCE to withdraw all its staff from Ukraine - diplomatic source
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 22:55 IST
The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) has decided to evacuate all its staff members from Ukraine as soon as it can do so safely, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Thursday.
The move follows Russia's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.
