Suspected cooking gas leak in Noida triggers panic, admin seeks report from distribution company

Suspected leakage of PNG in Noida Thursday evening triggered panic in several residential sectors of the city adjoining the national capital, prompting the district administration to seek a report from the cooking gas distribution company IGL. Indraprastha Gas Limited, the supplier of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) in the area, however, said its officials inspected the gas pipeline network and there was no leakage in its network. Panic triggered around 7 PM when locals in sectors 137, 128 and 93 started sharing messages on WhatsApp about the foul smell, even as several called up the officials of the police, the Noida Authority and the district administration to confirm the situation.

Internal messages in some housing societies also cautioned residents against using the cooking gas till normalcy in the PNG pipeline was confirmed, according to locals.

''The alarm towards the smell was raised by the residents of housing societies in Sector 137 and the local police was alerted around 7 PM after which the gas pipeline was stopped as precautionary measure,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

The local police was out on the ground, even as the exact source of the smell was yet to be located, the officer said.

Several people in the meantime took to social media to raise the matter with the IGL, which assured them that their network was working fine.

''Our teams are in the field and have checked the pipeline network in a few sectors of NOIDA where smell has been reported. There is no leakage in PNG network of IGL & no disruption in PNG supply,'' IGL tweeted. District Magistrate Suhas L Yathiraj told PTI, ''We have called for a report from IGL. The District Supply Officer has been asked to coordinate with IGL and find out (details of the matter).'' An internal communication circulated in a housing society in Sector 137 around 9 PM Thursday informed residents about “leakage of PNG gas which was identified for the whole in the main pipeline''.

''The IGL personnel has rectified the same. Our complete society is inspected by IGL personnel and found satisfactory. The residents can utilise the services of PNG,'' the internal email, seen by PTI, stated.

However, when contacted about this, IGL officials said their personnel had gone for inspection but there was no ''leakage''. Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) president Rajiva Singh told PTI, ''I have been getting calls and messages from people in Sector 128, 137 and 93, among others about the foul smell since late evening.'' As rumours about the gas leakage circulated in the city, some people also suspected it could be because of the movement of resources to Sector 93A recently for the demolition of the twin towers of Supertech.

However, district officials ruled out any such mishap in that area and added that explosives which are to be used for demolition of the illegal towers were yet to be moved to the site.

PNG is an odourless gas, but ethyl mercaptan is added to it as it provides easy detection by the users in case of a leakage. Experts suggest switching off electrical appliances and cooking stoves immediately in case of a gas leakage.

