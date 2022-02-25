Left Menu

Some 100,000 Ukrainians have left their homes, as several thousand flee abroad -U.N. estimates

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 25-02-2022 00:39 IST
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Several thousand Ukrainians have crossed into neighbouring countries, mainly Moldova and Romania, while an estimated 100,000 have fled their homes and are uprooted in the country after Russia's invasion, the U.N. refugee agency said on Thursday.

Shabia Mantoo, spokesperson of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said the figures were compiled from reports from national authorities and its staff and partner agencies. "It's a ballpark figure," she told Reuters.

