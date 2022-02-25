DoT urges TRAI to expedite spectrum recommendations as PMO keen on initial launch of 5G by Aug 15

The Telecom Department has urged TRAI to expedite recommendations on spectrum, as it cited PMO's request to the department to work towards the initial launch of 5G by August 15, and to possibly obtain the regulator's views before March2.

The move assumes significance as the industry is gearing up for mega spectrum auctions, that will pave the way for next generation 5G services to be rolled out in the country.

In a letter dated February 22, to the TRAI secretary, the Telecom Department said, ''In reference to decision/action points emanating from deliberations of a monitoring group, the PMO has requested the DoT to work towards the initial launch of 5G by August 15, 2022 and also explore the possibility of obtaining requisite recommendations from TRAI before March 2022.'' ''In view of the above, TRAI is requested to expedite the matter and provide the recommendations at the earliest,'' Department of Telecom (DoT) said in the letter.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is in the process of finalising its recommendations on modalities for auction of spectrum across multiple bands, including pricing, quantum and other conditions — preparing the groundwork for upcoming 5G auctions.

Norms are being worked out for new frequencies such as 526-698 MHz and millimetre band, that is 24.25 - 28.5 GHz, in addition to bands such as 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300-3670 MHz.

In the letter, which is on TRAI website, the department also requested the regulator to examine the need to review channel plan in 800 MHz band and the number of spectrum blocks that can be made available for telecom services in 800 MHz band, while providing its views regarding spectrum auction modalities.

